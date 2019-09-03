CLOSE
National
HomeNational

34 Of 39 People Missing In A California Boat Fire

US-ACCIDENT-BOAT

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

39 people were on board a 75 foot dive boat that was docked just off the coast of Santa Cruz Island when it caught fire and sank.  According to the Coast Guard only 5 people of the 39 reported aboard have been saved so far, as search and rescue teams are continuing to search for the other 34 passengers. The five that were saved were crew members that had  jumped from the boat.

Authorities are preparing themselves to find numerous fatalities.

It is unclear about what caused this fire at this time.

Check out the video below

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

34 Of 39 People Missing In A California Boat Fire was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close