34 Of 39 People Missing In A California Boat Fire

39 people were on board a 75 foot dive boat that was docked just off the coast of Santa Cruz Island when it caught fire and sank. According to the Coast Guard only 5 people of the 39 reported aboard have been saved so far, as search and rescue teams are continuing to search for the other 34 passengers. The five that were saved were crew members that had jumped from the boat.
Authorities are preparing themselves to find numerous fatalities.
It is unclear about what caused this fire at this time.
