Local Woman Immoni Jackson Missing, Friends And Family Ask For Help

Immoni Jackson was last seen in New York.

Friends and family of a missing 26-year-old woman are asking the public to please help them locate their loved one. This was brought to my attention through social media as Immoni Jackson’s friends ask to help spread the word of their missing friend.

Jackson’s family said her last whereabouts were in North Carolina and possible New York where she now resides. She has been missing for two months. Her family is asking the public to spread the word in hopes someone sees this and helps authorities locate her.

Family says she moved to NYC to pursue her modeling career. For more pictures of Jackson, you can go to her Instagram page at Abitious_sag. She is known to wear her hair short with turbans or scarfs.

If you have any information please contact the Chesterfield Law Enforcement Agency at 843-623-2101 or 704-954-9328.

Written By: Chantal Posted September 2, 2019

