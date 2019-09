Donald Trump went on TV and said that he was focused on the American people and would be too busy to play golf for a while. But guess what he did this weekend while Dorian was pummeling the Bahamas and heading to Florida….he played golf. Is anyone shocked? Chris Paul isn’t.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted September 3, 2019

