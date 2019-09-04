CLOSE
Walmart: No Longer Selling Bullets And You Can’t Carry In The Store

Walmart Limits Ammunition Sales In Wake Of Mass Shootings

Walmart is stepping up and moving in the direction of trying to help with safety as it pertains to gun control.

Walmart has announced that they will no longer sell gun ammunition and that customers will no longer be allowed to bring firearms into their stores.

This comes in the wake of the mass shooting at a Walmart in Texas.

