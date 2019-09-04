Megan Thee Stallion Is Serving Up All The Lewks In ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Video

Yes, Labor Day has come and gone, but Megan Thee Stallion is doing her best to add a few more weeks to the hot girl summer season.

On Tuesday, the Texas rapper dropped her visuals for her summer anthem featuring Nicki Minaj. Oh, and the duo is joined by Ty Dolla $ign, Rico Nasty, La La Anthony, Ari Lennox, Summer Walker and more.

The video, directed by Munachi Osegbu, is giving you hee-haw energy meets ratched pool party…and we love it! Oh, and the ladies are serving up some serious vesatile lewks, female empowerment, and body positivity!

Peep the red hair and tiger stripes:

And this one with Nicki rocking a bright yellow wet-look wig:

You better come through with this look!

It takes a village for all this #BlackGirlMagic:

Peep the entire video and its shenanigans for yourself:

