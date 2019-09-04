URL Comes To Cleveland For ‘Born Legacy 8’

Big Kannon, Danny Myers, Ms. Fit and more big names come to The Land Sept. 28!

It has been a minute since the Ultimate Rap League (URL) has come to the Midwest. Well not only will the premier battle rap league will be heading back to the Midwest but will also make their first stop in Ohio!

The culture is very pleased with the card and Midwest fans are geeked to finally get a home event.

Hey @NorbesItAll @urltv that BORN LEGACY is a 🔥🔥🔥 card.. You put 2 big stage battles Ms. Fit vs O’fficial & @metaphormessiah vs Chess on this card 👍🏿. I would’ve paid the PPV for this #urltv #bornlegacy #bl8 pic.twitter.com/cGwcHA0G7B — BROOKLYN’S FINEST (@EastofG) September 3, 2019

Naaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhh son whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy @urltv doing this to me yo…..my eyes legit teared up smhhhhhhh@CakeLyfe_CHESS vs @metaphormessiah 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #BL8 — ItsFreddyTV #NewEra (@LilFr3ddy) September 3, 2019

So this what we doing ⁦@SMACKWHITE⁩?! This card is 🔥🔥🔥 ⁦@BigKannon⁩ finally got somebody to come outside.🔥 ⁦@ThekidJ_c⁩ versus Christian…we all saw this coming in theory and as far as a dope ketchup #bl8 #urltv #appganghttps://t.co/YcyUz5dS7T — Nylen Johnson (@TattedAuthor) September 3, 2019

Tickets are on sale RIGHT NOW! I will not wait to purchase your ticket as these will go quickly. Go to www.universe.com to purchase your tickets today.

Written By: Chantal Posted September 3, 2019

