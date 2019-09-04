Big Kannon, Danny Myers, Ms. Fit and more big names come to The Land Sept. 28!
It has been a minute since the Ultimate Rap League (URL) has come to the Midwest. Well not only will the premier battle rap league will be heading back to the Midwest but will also make their first stop in Ohio!
The culture is very pleased with the card and Midwest fans are geeked to finally get a home event.
Tickets are on sale RIGHT NOW! I will not wait to purchase your ticket as these will go quickly. Go to www.universe.com to purchase your tickets today.
URL Comes To Cleveland For ‘Born Legacy 8’ was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: