After going around and around during the off-season Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys have finally reached an agreement. According to reports, Zeke got a 6 year $90 million extension. This makes him the highest paid running back in the NFL. Congrats to Zeke! Attention folks who play the lottery…that’s a good set of numbers, go play 690 maybe it’ll work for you.

Huggy Lowdown: Congrats Zeke! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted September 4, 2019

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: