Former 2006 Big Ten Player of the Year, Terrance Dials will join the Ohio State men’s basketball team staff.

Head coach Chris Holtman named the former Buckeye as the director of professional development with the program.

Dials played in 132 games during his career, scoring 1,566 points and 867 rebounds.

According to Holtman, Dials will provide and arrange professional development and community service opportunities for the Buckeyes. In addition, he will help arrange internships, mentors, job fairs and other personal and career growth initiatives for student-athletes while also providing academic support and mentoring.

Salute T. Dials!!

Former Buckeye Terrance Dials joins OSU Basketball Staff was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted September 4, 2019

