BuyBlack: Four Celebs With Haircare Lines You Should Try!

Thankfully in 2019, more and more Black celebs are taking haircare into their own hands. Think about it: Who better than to create products for our hair than us?Especially when we hear story after story of them not having products that need while sitting in the stylist chair on set.

These discussions often encourage people with power and influence to create change to do just that. Reality star Kenya Moore made a haircare line that would help women grow strong, healthy hair, while Gabrielle Union created a collection that addressed kinky, curly, coily hair types like her own. More recently, Taraji P Henson announced her own line, along with her pal Tracee Ellis Ross who sent the internet in a frenzy when she announced her new collection Pattern.

So, if you’re on the market to sample products specifically designed for you, check out the four amazing Black celebrities that are changing the hair game.

Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross’ big, beautiful hair matches her personality. The actress, comedian, and fashion icon always lets her fans in on what it takes to style, and maintain her luscious mane.

This week, she took to her Instagram page to announce the launch of her haircare line, Pattern. On the brand’s profile they wrote, “PATTERN by @TraceeEllisRoss is here to fulfill the unmet beauty needs of the curly, coily & tight-textured hair community. Available 9.9.19.”

This project has been in the works for quite a while and it is clear that she has put a lot of thought into it testing all of her products, which include

Pattern will be available for purchase on September 9th on PatternBeauty.com.

Just look at this line!

TPH By Taraji P Henson

A few years ago, Taraji debuted a short, chic haircut on social media. Fast forward a few years and a bunch of wigs later, the award-winning actress revealed a head full of long, healthy hair. While there aren’t too many details out about Taraji’s collection, it is clear that it is for natural hair textures.

Judging by Taraji’s twist out, her products work wonders on black hair. Be sure to check out her Instagram page for launch details.

Kenya Moore Hair By Kenya Moore

If there’s one thing Kenya Moore is known for, it’s that long, luxurious hair. Because it was something that people constantly asked her about, she decided to create products that will help women of color grow luscious locks like her own. Kenya’s line is about preserving and strengthening your hair while encouraging growth.

The 6-product collection includes a shampoo, conditioner, edge control, growth supplements, a serum, and a hair mask. To sample Kenya Moore Hair by Kenya Moore, visit KenyaMooreHair.com.

Flawless by Gabrielle Union

Back in 2017, Gabrielle Union launched a haircare line because she noticed a lack of knowledge about textured hair from Hollywood stylists. It became frustrating because they’d use products that weren’t compatible with her hair.

In an interview with Allure she said, “Through my time in Hollywood, I have been in a thousand different situations where the people who work in glam just had no idea how to deal with textured hair. I would get on set and they’d be like, ‘Why doesn’t your hair look like it did in the picture?’ Meanwhile, I just showed up like I was told to, with clean hair fresh from the shower.”

This experience birthed Flawless by Gabrielle Union. The affordable collection includes a hair repair masque, moisturizing conditioner, blow-dry hair cream, moisturizing shampoo, heat protecting hair spray, treatment oil, and much more.

You can shop all 12 products ay JCPenny.com.

BEAUTIES: Which line are you the most excited to try?

