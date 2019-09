Beyonce is such a star! There are some things that only she, the Queen, could and would do. Remember the time Bey ripped her earlobe on stage and finished her performance? Or the time she announced she was pregnant at the MTV awards? Gosh, she’s just so great! What’s your favorite Beyonce memory?

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted September 5, 2019

