A Catholic school in Nashville has banned it’s Pre-K through 8th grade students from checking out Harry Potter books from the library! As random as that may seem…they have a pretty decent reason. The pastor believes the spells and curses in the books are real and could cause issues. They reportedly spoke to several exorcists who recommended they remove the books. Do you agree?

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted September 5, 2019

