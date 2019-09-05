Huggy Lowdown: Still Sad About The Power Theme Song

Does Joe owe 50 Cent money? Huggy can’t understand why they changed the theme song. We’ve seen the first two episodes and he still doesn’t like it. Trey Songz is talented but he wants Joe back! So many people are upset and they haven’t held back. Trey said his feelings are hurt. But, Huggy will be happy soon because the original song will be back for the next episode.

September 5, 2019

