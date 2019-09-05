Black Moms Matter: When Your Child Has A Crush On A Friend’s Parent

As a child it’s completely normal to crush on an adult, we’ve probably all been there. But, when you’re the parent and your child is crushing on a friend’s parent it could be a little awkward. Sherri’s son currently has a crush on his friend’s mom and she says she’s trying to help him see that by the time he’s old enough to date her she’ll probably have a cpap machine.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted September 5, 2019

