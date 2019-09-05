Lizzo Is 100 Percent That B***h On The October Cover Of Elle

It cannot be denied that Lizzo pretty much owns 2019.

From killing it at the BET Awards and the MTV VMAs, along with reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 List this week for her hit single “Truth Hurts,” the Detroit native is having an incredible year.

She marks the 5th Black woman rule these charts the entire decade!

She’s also graced the covers of some pretty elite mags including The Cut, Allure, and Essence. And now the infectious twerking floutist just nabbed another one: The October issue of Elle.

And babeeee….she looks amazing in this Gaultier Parisgreen couture puffer cape, black Christian Siriano bodysuit and a strapless bra by one her best stan, Rihanna, from the Savage x Fenty line.

“I take self-love very seriously. And I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself,” she admitted. “I didn’t love who I was. And the reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television…by lack of representation,” the 31-year-old admitted to Elle.

“My self-hatred got so bad that I was fantasizing about being other people. But you can’t live your life trying to be somebody else. What’s the point?”

Hail to the Queen!

Serving us all the body!

When looking to her next album, she’s clear that regardless of how many copies she sells, she is all about making her music, her way.

“If my next album doesn’t do anything like this [one], and this was just a one-time thing, I’m going to be grateful. And I’m also gonna have a fan base that I can tour on. I’ve been touring for a long time—why would that stop? I’m gonna continue to do that forever.”

Word.

The October 2019 issue of ELLE hits newsstands on September 26.

RELATED NEWS:

Hatin’ Much? Azealia Banks Is Dead Wrong For Calling Lizzo A ‘Fat Millennial Mammy’

GET THE LOOK: Megan Thee Stallion’s Bone Straight Inches & Lizzo’s Retro Beehive

Lizzo Wasn’t Wearing A Hat At The 2019 BET Awards, She Was Wearing Hand Painted Natural Hair

Lizzo Is 100 Percent That B***h On The October Cover Of Elle was originally published on hellobeautiful.com