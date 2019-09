Hurricane Dorian slammed North and South Carolina after devastating the Bahamas. It left hundreds of thousands in the Carolina’s without power. Our President sprung into action and declared a state of emergency for all of Alabama, which is nowhere near the Carolina’s. Someone should really give this guy a geography lesson.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted September 6, 2019

