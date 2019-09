In the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, the President of Hampton University has offered University of Bahamas University free tuition for the fall semester. Dr. Harvey is one of Toms friends and Tom says he isn’t surprised that Harvey made this generous offer. After this semester if the students wish to stay at Hampton, the university will work something out.

