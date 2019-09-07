Well, that escalated quickly.

Apparently the Oakland Raiders had had enough, and they’ve finally released Antonio Brown, the outspoken wide reciever who they just traded for and promised a whole lot of cash to.

Here’s the full story with ESPN.

The news comes after AB went on his Instagram account earlier today and requested the release. It appears as if some of the $30 million in guarunteed money that Brown had fought so hard to get after he demanded a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers was now in jeopardy, and because of that Brown wanted out.

Where do you think he’ll end up next? Maybe in Cleveland?

Antonio Brown Released By Raiders was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Matty Willz Posted September 7, 2019

