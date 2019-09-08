CLOSE
Serena Williams Goes Down In 2019 U.S. Open But Still Is The G.O.A.T

After taking time off to give birth to her daughter, Olympia, the tennis warrior, Serena Williams, battled through tennis biggest opponents to make it to the Grand Slam Finals, 2019 U.S. Open championship, only to go down to 19 year old Canadian Bianca Andreescu at, Arthur Ashe Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Although Serena Williams loss to what a lot of people say is a much younger version of herself in the 19 year old Andreescu, however her biggest opens in the Grand Slam was herself, a 37 year old Serena Willams.

Although she lost Saturday, with the support a star studded fan section who included her BFF Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex, Queen Latifah, Spike Lee, her sister Venus Williams and countless others, she plans on taking this loss as a inspiration to continue in her tennis career in the future, in her quest to remain the G.O.A.T.

Take a listen to Serena Williams 2019 U.S. Open press conference below.

[caption id="attachment_2801748" align="alignleft" width="856"] Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] On Saturday, Serena Williams’ Wimbledon fairytale came to and end when she lost in straight sets to Simona Halep 6-2, 6-2. Williams was looking for an eighth Wimbledon crown and a 24th career Grand Slam singles title, which would tie Margaret Court’s all-time record. But the seventh seed Romanian was just too tough to beat, covering the court like a pro and hitting all the angles. After the match, Serena gave her opponent props. “She literally played out of her mind…it was a little bit of deer in the headlights for me. But when a player plays like that you had to tip your hat to her,” the 37-year-old said. https://twitter.com/espnW/status/1150046369152765953   Williams also said she has no intentions of quitting the game she loves so much. (Thank you Lord!) Because we are committed to seeing our idol tie and break that record. Clearly, we are not alone here. Win or lose, Serena is still the greatest of all time. And nothing can change that, just ask her fans:

[caption id="attachment_3023626" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Samir Hussein / Getty[/caption] Serena Williams reportedly spent a whopping $200,000 on her friend Meghan Markle’s baby shower. The invite-only, star-studded soiree took place at the Upper East Side hotel The Mark’s penthouse suite. Celebrities like Gayle King, Amal Clooney and Jessica Mulroney (daughter-in-law of the former Prime Minster of Toronto) were in attendance. If that isn’t fancy enough, Markle flew back to her castle in Amal’s private jet. According to Gayle, the duchess of Cambridge didn’t go the traditional route and open gifts at the shower. “She wants to do that when [Prince] Harry and her are back together, so I really don’t know what everybody got her,” King revealed on “CBS This Morning.” “I think I got her something very nice.” According to Gayle, despite it’s expensive cost, the shower was extremely intimate. “A good time was had by all, that’s what I’ll say … it was a very, very small private affair and just a very special time for her.” Meghan’s lavish shower featured extravagant floral arrangements by Lewis Miller. Food was prepared by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, who has a restaurant, The Mark, in the Upper East Side hotel. Meghan and Serena became friends in 2010.

