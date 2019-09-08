Serena Williams Goes Down In 2019 U.S. Open But Still Is The G.O.A.T

After taking time off to give birth to her daughter, Olympia, the tennis warrior, Serena Williams, battled through tennis biggest opponents to make it to the Grand Slam Finals, 2019 U.S. Open championship, only to go down to 19 year old Canadian Bianca Andreescu at, Arthur Ashe Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Although Serena Williams loss to what a lot of people say is a much younger version of herself in the 19 year old Andreescu, however her biggest opens in the Grand Slam was herself, a 37 year old Serena Willams.

Although she lost Saturday, with the support a star studded fan section who included her BFF Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex, Queen Latifah, Spike Lee, her sister Venus Williams and countless others, she plans on taking this loss as a inspiration to continue in her tennis career in the future, in her quest to remain the G.O.A.T.

Take a listen to Serena Williams 2019 U.S. Open press conference below.

Serena Williams Went All Out For Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower 13 photos Launch gallery Serena Williams Went All Out For Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower 1. Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 19, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 19, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 13 9. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 10 of 13 11. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 19, 2019 Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 20, 2019 Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Serena Williams Went All Out For Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower Serena Williams Went All Out For Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower [caption id="attachment_3023626" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Samir Hussein / Getty[/caption] Serena Williams reportedly spent a whopping $200,000 on her friend Meghan Markle’s baby shower. The invite-only, star-studded soiree took place at the Upper East Side hotel The Mark’s penthouse suite. Celebrities like Gayle King, Amal Clooney and Jessica Mulroney (daughter-in-law of the former Prime Minster of Toronto) were in attendance. If that isn’t fancy enough, Markle flew back to her castle in Amal’s private jet. According to Gayle, the duchess of Cambridge didn’t go the traditional route and open gifts at the shower. “She wants to do that when [Prince] Harry and her are back together, so I really don’t know what everybody got her,” King revealed on “CBS This Morning.” “I think I got her something very nice.” According to Gayle, despite it’s expensive cost, the shower was extremely intimate. “A good time was had by all, that’s what I’ll say … it was a very, very small private affair and just a very special time for her.” Meghan’s lavish shower featured extravagant floral arrangements by Lewis Miller. Food was prepared by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, who has a restaurant, The Mark, in the Upper East Side hotel. Meghan and Serena became friends in 2010.

Serena Williams Goes Down In 2019 U.S. Open But Still Is The G.O.A.T was originally published on wzakcleveland.com