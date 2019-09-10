As rumors fly that New York Fashion Week is losing its impact, one thing remains certain. We still rule the runway and the sidewalks. Black style, Black talent, and Black creativity has always set industry trends and now black entertainers are starting to share of that cultural capital with Black brands. We stopped by the Circle of Sisters Expo to ask some of the biggest names in entertainment some of their favorites. Check out what they had to say below when we asked them about their favorite Black brands.

Larenz Tate

“There’s an incredible designer that I really, really like by the name of Rich Fresh for Power season 6 world premiere, I wanted to put something super special so I called up Rich Fresh and he got me and my wife together.”

#NYFWNOIR: We Asked These Black Celebs Their Favorite Black Brands was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: