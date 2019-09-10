Game day was this past Sunday and as the Cleveland Browns took on the Tennessee Titans, fans just knew this would be the home game that the Browns would win. Little did they know that their beloved Cleveland Browns would take an L, by 30 point at First Energy stadium.
TMZ reports that 40 yr old Andy Shepherd was getting footage of the pre game celebration while on top of his van, when he fell off and hit his head on the concrete he was severely injured.
He did suffer broken ribs, fractured skull, and more injuries his son says his dad is on the mend but he’s still in the hospital. They have started a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical costs.
Browns Fan Suffer Seizure was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com