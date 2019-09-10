CLOSE
Cbus
HomeCbus

Browns Fan Suffer Seizure

Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

Source: Peter G. Aiken / Getty

Game day was this past Sunday and as the Cleveland Browns took on the Tennessee Titans, fans just knew this would be the home game that the Browns would win. Little did they know that their beloved Cleveland Browns would take an L, by 30 point at First Energy stadium.

TMZ reports that 40 yr old Andy Shepherd was getting footage of the pre game celebration while on top of his van, when he fell off and hit his head on the concrete he was severely injured.

He did suffer broken ribs, fractured skull, and more injuries his son says  his dad is on the mend but he’s still in the hospital. They have started a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical costs.

Follow ya Radio tae @thedopedixon

Football Wifey: 12 Of Karrueche’s Cutest Moments With Victor Cruz

12 photos Launch gallery

Football Wifey: 12 Of Karrueche’s Cutest Moments With Victor Cruz

Continue reading Football Wifey: 12 Of Karrueche’s Cutest Moments With Victor Cruz

Football Wifey: 12 Of Karrueche’s Cutest Moments With Victor Cruz

Browns Fan Suffer Seizure was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close