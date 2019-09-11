OHIO: $4M Set to Curb Vaping and E-Cigarettes!

The Ohio State Department is stepping in to do their part to help curb the use of vaping and e-cigarettes. The state has allocated a whopping $4 million dollars towards the effort after reports of people becoming severely ill or dying from e-cigarette related deaths.

According to NBC4i.com, the state has created a budget for where they want the money to go. A little over$3 million will be used to create and promote resources that community groups and organizations can use to teach youth and others about the risks of vaping.

They have put aside $800,000 that will pay for public education campaigns geared towards young people and parents. Its intention is to educate the public on vaping and a law taking effect next month that raises the smoking age to 21.

Federal health officials say they are looking into more than 450 possible cases in 33 states.

Will this deter you from partaking in vaping?