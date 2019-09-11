Roland Martin On The Importance Of Labor Unions

Roland Martin says there has been a 30 Plus year attack on Labor Unions. But times are changing and now 64% of Americans believe labor unions play a huge part in working class America. Martin talks to Lee Saunders, President of AFSCME about the state of Unions and 2020.

Saunders says “we are reengaging with our members” and “listening to them one on one.”

The Decline of Labor unions are directly related to “African Americans not being able to grow financially,” he says. People of color suffer when then unions are weak.

According to Saunders, 50% of Americans who aren’t in unions say they would join unions if they had a chance. Saunders believes that people are beginning to realize how important unions are to improving their work life.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted September 11, 2019

