When someone shows you themselves believe them –Maya Angelou
The Bahamas last week experienced a destruction that no other has ever seen as a category 5 hurricane by the name of Dorian hovered over the Bahamas for days unleashing his wreath. The scene of the Bahamas today looks like something out of a movie.
Many have lost absolutely everything and have been seeking asylum in the US however, Donald Trump, that knows how to turn it on and turn it off, is choosing to shut Bahamians out in their time of crisis.
It has been reported that Donald Trump will not be granting temporary protected status to people of the Bahamas fleeing the destruction of their islands.
See the video below
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
Trump Shows How Much He Cares, He Will Not Protect Bahamian People !? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com