When someone shows you themselves believe them –Maya Angelou

The Bahamas last week experienced a destruction that no other has ever seen as a category 5 hurricane by the name of Dorian hovered over the Bahamas for days unleashing his wreath. The scene of the Bahamas today looks like something out of a movie.

Many have lost absolutely everything and have been seeking asylum in the US however, Donald Trump, that knows how to turn it on and turn it off, is choosing to shut Bahamians out in their time of crisis.

It has been reported that Donald Trump will not be granting temporary protected status to people of the Bahamas fleeing the destruction of their islands.

See the video below

Trump Shows How Much He Cares, He Will Not Protect Bahamian People !? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com