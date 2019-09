As a parent you’re faced with difficult decisions as your child gets older. One of those decisions is how to handle sex and sexual health. When asked if she would give her son birth control or condoms Sherri says absolutely! Whatever she can do to make sure she doesn’t become a young grandma!

Black Moms Matter: Would You Give Your Child Birth Control? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted September 12, 2019

