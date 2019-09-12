Fix It, Jesus: DeRay McKesson Reignites Feud With Shaun King: ‘I Tried To Engage Offline…’

Shaun King and DeRay McKesson once worked closely together but had an epic falling out that played out on Twitter years ago. Like most social media feuds, it was hard to tell who was right or wrong, but people still took sides. Since then, they have rarely mentioned each other — until now. DeRay McKesson wrote a scathing and long piece on King.

In a piece for Medium, McKesson goes on and on about how he trusted King, believed in his work but then noticed dismissiveness and bad communication. He then implies King stole money from Justice Together, where McKesson was a board member at one point, and said, “To date, it is not clear that Shaun filed the appropriate taxes for Justice Together, as there is no 990 form available for public review from the IRS website.”

He also slammed Shaun King’s fundraising report, claiming it was not independent.

McKesson also alleged he “did not ‘raise’ millions. He took credit for other people’s work… He takes credit for 100% of all funds raised for any fundraiser whose link he has ever posted online, in an e-mail blast, or re-tweeted.”

McKesson also referenced the Clarissa Brooks incident, where King demanded an apology after she reportedly said that he stole or spent money that was raised for Cyntoia Brown, which King claimed he never raised money for.

McKesson cites a bunch of failed projects from King.

Basically, McKesson believes King is a fraud.

King has been defending his name for weeks after Rihanna announced she will honor the Morehouse man at an upcoming awards ceremony. Social media went ham and demanded that she reconsider. In response, King released a 72-page report of “every single penny I’ve ever raised since” Black Lives Matter began.

The documents were compiled and authored in part by people like Tamika Mallory, Co-Chair of The Women’s March and Co-Founder of Justice League NYC and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt. The report focused on fundraisers that King promoted through his social media accounts and provided what King said was a full accounting of his financial relationship with Real Justice PAC and Action PAC along with five years of his tax returns. In addition, King said the authors of the fundraising report had unlimited access to his and his family’s checking accounts, savings accounts, credit cards, retirement accounts and money management software.

“I’ve helped raise over $34.5 million for families, charities, causes, & campaigns,” King tweeted Tuesday morning. “A 7 person expert review board inspected every penny – including the past 5 years of my tax returns. Their 72 page report…”

Since the #BlackLivesMatter Movement began, I've helped raise over $34.5 million for families, charities, causes, & campaigns. A 7 person expert review board inspected every penny – including the past 5 years of my tax returns. Their 72 page report…https://t.co/cmxkK8AKRE — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 3, 2019

In addition, the families of Nia Wilson, Philando Castile, Terence Crutcher and multiple other people killed in recent years vouched for King. The family of Botham Jean, the man who was killed by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger a year ago this Friday, had nothing but glowing words for King.

“We have had the pleasure of interacting with Shaun King in the months following Botham’s murder,” Jean’s family wrote. “Shaun has become more than another voice for our family. He has become our friend. He has advocated for the Jean family, spoke up for us, dried our tears and held our hands. We are grateful for his support as are many other families who have met him. In this photo Shaun King welcomed our family into his home to do what he does best — nourish.”

Read King’s full report here.

