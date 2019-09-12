There are some things in this world worth fighting for.

Then there are things like trying to trademark a catchphrase that you clearly didn’t create.

LeBron James tried to coin the term Taco Tuesday, which I’m pretty sure has been said by every taco loving American for the last 100 years. Maybe I’m off on that math just a tad, but it still seems a bit odd that an NBA All Star, one of the GOATs of the game, decided to make this one of his fights.

ESPN has the full story.

Let us know what you think!

LeBron Fails to Trademark Taco Tuesday was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Matty Willz Posted September 12, 2019

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: