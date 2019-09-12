Young Ohio Mother Accused of Killing Burying Her Newborn Baby Gets Not Guilty Verdict

20-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson of Carlisle, Ohio is probably breathing a sigh of relief after she was acquitted by jurors Thursday, September 12th for murdering her newborn baby girl. Richardson was facing life in prison for allegedly killing her newborn baby and burying her the child in the backyard of her parent’s home within days of her senior prom.

According to reports, a tip was given to a local doctors office that then alerted the police. Police responded by searching the home where Richardson had been living in Carlisle with her parents where they found a baby buried in a shallow grave.

Richardson was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges. Richardson’s defense was that the baby was stillborn. Prosecutors claimed that the baby wasn’t stillborn and that she wanted to keep her “perfect life”. There were conflicting reports whether the baby Richardson named “Annabelle” was alive or not at birth.

Richardson was acquitted on all charges except for abuse of a corpse. This charge could get Richardson up to a year in prison but she could get probation for the charge. Many on social media are comparing this case to the nationally watched Casey Anthony trial.

Watch the verdict for Richardson’s trial here:

