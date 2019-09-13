Your wedding day can be full of emotions. But, there are some things that you should share with your daughter before she walks down the isle. One thing to tell her is, “I think you’re ready” so that she can calm down some. Remind her to treat her in-laws the way she wants you to be treated and remind her above all else that she must always choose her husband over her parents.

D.L’s Top 10 Things To Tell Your Daughter Before Her Wedding was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted September 13, 2019

