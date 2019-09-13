CLOSE
Did Wendy Williams Just Admit That She Got With Notorious B.I.G!?

Wendy Williams

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black ugly as ever however, Wendy Williams, may have been the one that pee pee’d when she seen the Notorious B.I.G.

An accusation, that came allegedly via Lil Kim, was put out there that, let’s just say, Wendy Williams got humped and dumped (that’s the cleanest way to put it) by Biggie Smalls back in the day.

Fast forwarding to today Wendy Williams sat down to have a chit chat with the King of all Reality Housewives, Andy Cohen, when that rumor was brought up to Wendy Williams to either give affirmation or say it was some B.S.  Well shockingly enough Ms. Hot Topics, herself, Wendy Williams said she will address that whole situation in her upcoming biopic.

WOW, talk about being hypnotized!!

If she is putting this all out there for biopic ratings, she is doing a good job.

Take a listen to Wendy Williams addressing the her and Biggie tryst below.

Did Wendy Williams Just Admit That She Got With Notorious B.I.G!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

