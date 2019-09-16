Last year the women of Alpha Kapa Alpha Sorority inc. raised $1.2 million in one day to donate to HBCUS. Now, AKA Sorority inc International President Dr. Glenda Glover says they’re trying to do it again!

Today is what they call “AKA HBCU Impact Day. Dr. Glover says “for the second consecutive year we’re trying to raise $1 million in one day for HBCUs.” In February they gave $1.6 million to 32 HBCUs for their AKA-HBCU Endowment Fund; the goal is to establish an endowment on every 4 year HBCU campus. “Endowments represent scholarships” Dr. Glover says.

You can contribute by going to AKA1908.com or AKAEAF.org.

The AKAs Are Trying To Raise $1 Million Today! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted September 16, 2019

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: