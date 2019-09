Actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to just 14 days in jail after she paid someone to take her daughter’s SAT exam. After the whole scandal and the level of cheating Chris Paul can’t believe that she only got 14 days. What makes it worse is that Black people who lie and say they live in a different zip code so their kids can go to a better school spend years in jail.

Morning Minute: Felicity Huffman Sentenced To 14 Days was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted September 16, 2019

