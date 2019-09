Strip clubs have been making “fat ugly men feel sexy” for years, Oleebo says. And because of this he is pretty sure that there were some “fat ugly men” in this weeks movie, Hustlers. The film stars Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B and follows a group of very smart former strippers. He gives the movie 2 handbags.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted September 16, 2019

