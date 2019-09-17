Many people have been trying to figure out the whole Kanye West Sunday Service thing as of late as its following growing. From what has been reported his Sunday Service is typically just a musical service, with a phenomenal choir. But there has been a shift in service as this past Sunday, Kanye’s Sunday Service was the guest of Pastor Jamal Bryant’s Mega Church in Atlanta and the results was soul shaking as this Sunday Service was followed with the WORD.
According to reports this particular service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta was pact to over capacity, meaning some people could not get into Church this past Sunday.
This Sunday Service will aid the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
For those of us that couldn’t be their to watch and be a witness to what might be a legitimate change of course for Kanye West, see the video below.
Kanye West Sunday Service Atlanta Was Real Church!! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com