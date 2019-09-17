Subscription box services have become very popular and a Memphis teen wanted to get in on the trend. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Journi Prewitt, creator of the Black Butterfly Beautiful Subscription Box.

Prewitt and her mother run the business from their home. She says every month they look for a book, item from a black owned business, and other items within a certain theme that are appropriate for each age group they serve. The groups are babies (4-7 years), tweens (8-12 years) and teens (13 and up). They personally pack the boxes every month and send out.

When she started the business she was only 16 years old, on it’s launch date she had 12 subscribers; today there are over 300 subscribers,

Visit BlackButterflyBeautiful.com for more.

Inside Her Story: Support Young Black Businesses was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted September 17, 2019

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: