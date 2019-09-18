CLOSE
Kanye’s Homes for the Homeless Demolished!

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Well, he had good intentions. Kanye was attempting to build Star Wars themed homeless shelters for those in need on some 300 acres of land that he owns in Calabasas, California. That vision has now come to a major halt and the buildings have been torn down.

According to thejasminebrand.com, Kanye’s neighbors made several complaints to authorities about the noise that the construction was causing. He was warned several times about getting the proper permits to continue building on the land and failed to do so, so the city tore down the structures.

