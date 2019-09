Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine took the stand yesterday to try and save his own butt. Apparently he doesn’t want to spend time in prison. So, to keep himself out of jail he’s reportedly snitching on everyone else. Huggy heard that he snitched on, Ghost and Tommy,Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Tony Montana, John Wick, OJ Simpson, and Jeffery Epstein.

Huggy Lowdown: What A Teresi! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 12 hours ago

