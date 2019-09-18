At 41 years old Guy had his first prostate exam. He wasn’t expecting it at all. He had just gone in for a routine physical before shooting a movie. But, when the doctor looked at the chart she realized that he hadn’t had a prostate exam, so she let him know that they could, and should, take care of it that day. He was thinking, “you can’t just spring that on a brother,” and began pacing the exam room. He was worried because she was about to go “where no one had gone before” and he was wondering how well he had washed. That morning he was rushing so just washed all of the important areas. So, Guy wants to share two important pieces of information, get your prostate checked and take a shower before you go!

Torry Story: Get Your Prostate Exam Fellas! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 12 hours ago

