Reverend Al Sharpton is headed to Washington DC for a very important hearing. Tomorrow the House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on police conduct and misconduct under the Trump Administration. Sharpton says this was requested by the National Action Network after there was no federal prosecution for the officer who killed Eric Garner. This was not an isolated incident, so often police get a slap on the wrist for taking a Black life. The goal of tomorrow is to have congress, “make better and stronger laws.” Sharton along with some of the mothers of the movement will be testifying before congress; as well as some on “the other side,” like police officers. “This is extremely important,” Shapton says. The hearing will take place at 10 am at the Rayborn Center and will be broadcast live on the National Action Network’s Facebook page.

Reverend Al Sharpton: We Need Stronger Laws About Police Brutality was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 12 hours ago

