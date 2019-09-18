The holiday seasons fast approaching, and with Thanksgiving and Christmas on the way, we all can use some extra money in our pockets. Son be sure you spread the word and take advantage of the fact that FedEx is hiring more than 2,000 workers this Holiday season.

FedEx is expecting to add more than 2,450 people in the city as a part of huge hiring plan to prepare for the holidays.

FedEx plans to add more the 55,000 seasonal positions nationwide.

There are two locations in Columbus: 2424 Citygate Drive and 4157 Morse Crossing.

Those interested in applying can visit careers.fedex.com.

Courtesy of 10tv

Famous Folks Who Got Fired From Their Jobs 4 photos Launch gallery Famous Folks Who Got Fired From Their Jobs 1. Stacey Dash Source: 1 of 4 2. Greg Anthony Source: 2 of 4 3. Yung Berg Source: 3 of 4 4. Columbus Short Source: 4 of 4 Skip ad Continue reading Famous Folks Who Got Fired From Their Jobs Famous Folks Who Got Fired From Their Jobs There are many stories about folks who were fired before they became rich and famous. Naturally, their philosophy is ‘that was the best thing that ever happened’ . . . however, that isn’t always the case. Most of the folks in this gallery were already famous before getting the axe. A few have gone on to greater things, a few . . . not so much, a few are still trying to catch the fame train and some use their celebrity to do other things.

FedEx Hiring over 2000 for Holiday Season was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com