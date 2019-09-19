Mike Epps Talks Love, Music, And Comedy

Mike Epps is a newly married man and you can hear the joy in his voice. “I’m doing good,” he tells the TJMS Crew, “I got a beautiful wife” he continues. He and his wife have been traveling and enjoying each other’s company, “I feel like the Lord sent her to me,” he beamed.

He’s staying busy though, he’s working on a new show, and recently released new music! Epps has a new song called “We Goin Out” and Big Boi and Sleepy Brown are on it too! As random as that seems, he says he has “always did a little music on the side.”

Dolomite Is My Name is coming out on Netflix on October 4 and he can’t wait. He plays, “a Black guy again” he jokes, but says working with such a talented cast was a blast.

Check him out this weekend at West Nyack Levity Live in New York!

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 11 hours ago

