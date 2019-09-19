RHOA’s Kenya Moore, Husband Marc Daly File For Divorce After Two Years Of Marriage

Oh no!

Kenya Moore and husband Marc Daly have announced that they are headed for divorce after only two years of marriage. The announcement comes just days after the pair appeared on the Tamron Hall Show with their adorable daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly.

The pair were married in June 2017 in a romantic ceremony on a. beach in St. Lucia. Moore and Daly have both asked for privacy.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore told PEOPLE who revealed the exclusive news. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Added Daly: “I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

On Hall’s show, Moore called Daly “the love of my life” as he recounted how the two went through the journey of her long IVF process and finally becoming parents.

“It’s incredibly challenging because the success rate for these these treatments are very low,” he said. “There’s expectations, but you also have to be prepared for disappointment. So just being there, being supportive, being hopeful, being positive and just being behind her was what it’s all about.”

