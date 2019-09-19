Ricky Lee Harris Germany a former mail carrier just plead guilty to taking 500 grams of meth and 100 pounds of marijuana in 6 months in 2018. Germany worked
for the United States Postal Service’s Oakland Park Station in Columbus for the last 5 years. When authorities went to Germany’s house the found packages and
drugs at his house that he planned to sell in his neighborhood. Germany is facing 10 years to life in prison. Full story Here
Former Columbus Mailman Admits to Stealing Drugs From Packages was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
