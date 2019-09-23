HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Regina King Shows Out In A Money Green Suit For 2019 Emmy After Party [POLL]

Regina King was a dream at the 2019 Emmy Awards, arriving in a beautiful, blue, custom Jason Wu gown. She looked gorgeous as she posed in the pleated ensemble. However, the Academy Award winner switched it up for the after party and we are dying over the lewk!

First off – let’s get into this hair and makeup. Her makeup was done by Latrice Johnson who rimmed both the top and bottom or King’s eyes with a bold green eyeliner. It really makes her eyes pop and goes with the whole monochromatic look. I like that she left us with a nude lip to allow her eyes and the outfit to star. Her hair was styled by Larry Sims who gave her the ultimate ponytail!

From the front, it looks like a short bob, but when she turned around, you saw it’s actually an African inspired loose ponytail that’s wrapped in gold and left open in waves at the bottom. This ponytail is fab and using gold and fabric in hair has been trending and was even seen at the NYFW Maki Oh show.

Her suit is created by Christopher John Rogers – this is a big deal for the designer who is also a CVFF Finalist. Celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross and Rihanna have recently been seen in his looks. Regina King’s shoes are Italian made by Malone Souliers.

We think Regina King was feeling the look as she was serving in this video that her stylists posted.

Later in the evening, the actress switched out her heels for some black and brown oxford flats and the outfit is still hitting!

Beauties, we want to know what you think about this look – is it HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below and sound off in our comment section.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful At The 2019 Emmys 48 photos Launch gallery Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful At The 2019 Emmys 1. Zendaya Source:Getty 1 of 48 2. Zendaya Source:Getty 2 of 48 3. Zendaya Source:Getty 3 of 48 4. Kerry Washington Source:Getty 4 of 48 5. Kerry Washington Source:Getty 5 of 48 6. Kerry Washington Source:Getty 6 of 48 7. Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty 7 of 48 8. Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty 8 of 48 9. Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty 9 of 48 10. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Source:Getty 10 of 48 11. Viola Davis Source:Getty 11 of 48 12. Viola Davis Source:Getty 12 of 48 13. Regina King Source:Getty 13 of 48 14. Niecy Nash Source:Getty 14 of 48 15. Niecy Nash Source:Getty 15 of 48 16. Mj Rodriguez Source:Getty 16 of 48 17. RuPaul Source:Getty 17 of 48 18. Mj Rodriguez Source:Getty 18 of 48 19. Susan Kelechi Watson Source:Getty 19 of 48 20. Susan Kelechi Watson Source:Getty 20 of 48 21. Laverne Cox Source:Getty 21 of 48 22. Laverne Cox Source:Getty 22 of 48 23. Laverne Cox Source:Getty 23 of 48 24. Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty 24 of 48 25. Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty 25 of 48 26. Sterling K. Brown Source:Getty 26 of 48 27. Sterling K. Brown Source:Getty 27 of 48 28. Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty 28 of 48 29. Indya Moore Source:Getty 29 of 48 30. Indya Moore Source:Getty 30 of 48 31. Melanie Liburd Source:Getty 31 of 48 32. Melanie Liburd Source:Getty 32 of 48 33. Lyric Ross Source:Getty 33 of 48 34. Charlayne Woodard Source:Getty 34 of 48 35. Kenan Thompson Source:Getty 35 of 48 36. Christina Evangeline and Kenan Thompson Source:Getty 36 of 48 37. Lonnie Chavis Source:Getty 37 of 48 38. Lonnie Chavis Source:Getty 38 of 48 39. Dyllon Burnside Source:Getty 39 of 48 40. Dyllon Burnside Source:Getty 40 of 48 41. Justin Sylvester Source:Getty 41 of 48 42. Omar Dorsey Source:Getty 42 of 48 43. Ego Nwodim Source:Getty 43 of 48 44. Eris Baker Source:Getty 44 of 48 45. Ashley Nicole Black Source:Getty 45 of 48 46. Dascha Polanco Source:Getty 46 of 48 47. Dascha Polanco Source:Getty 47 of 48 48. Dascha Polanco Source:Getty 48 of 48 Skip ad Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful At The 2019 Emmys Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful At The 2019 Emmys [caption id="attachment_3059386" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jeff Kravitz, Steve Granitz / Getty[/caption] The 2019 Emmys are underway, bringing us fabulous red carpet fashion from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. Black Hollywood came out to shine in bold colors to celebrate TV's biggest night and see who takes home the coveted Emmy statue. While HBO's Game Of Thrones leads the nominee list with 14 nominations, all eyes are on when Ava Duvernay's When They See Us, which landed nine nods. Beloved series This Is Us is up for "Outstanding Drama Series" and fan favorite Billy Porter is nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for his role in Pose. Niecy Nash sparkled in custom Christian Siriano, styled by Zerina. Regina King looked luminous in Jason Wu Collection. And the men didn't come to disappoint as well. Sterling K. Brown's debonair burgundy tux was a stand-out look on the carpet and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe stood out in a bold blue off-the-shoulders gown. And then, of course, there is Zendaya in a green sheer corset dress that literally shut the entire awards ceremony down. Get into all of the red carpet styles, below:

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Regina King Shows Out In A Money Green Suit For 2019 Emmy After Party [POLL] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com