CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Regina King Shows Out In A Money Green Suit For 2019 Emmy After Party [POLL]

HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Regina King was a dream at the 2019 Emmy Awards, arriving in a beautiful, blue, custom Jason Wu gown. She looked gorgeous as she posed in the pleated ensemble. However, the Academy Award winner switched it up for the after party and we are dying over the lewk!

HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

First off – let’s get into this hair and makeup. Her makeup was done by Latrice Johnson who rimmed both the top and bottom or King’s eyes with a bold green eyeliner. It really makes her eyes pop and goes with the whole monochromatic look. I like that she left us with a nude lip to allow her eyes and the outfit to star. Her hair was styled by Larry Sims who gave her the ultimate ponytail!

From the front, it looks like a short bob, but when she turned around, you saw it’s actually an African inspired loose ponytail that’s wrapped in gold and left open in waves at the bottom. This ponytail is fab and using gold and fabric in hair has been trending and was even seen at the NYFW Maki Oh show.

Her suit is created by Christopher John Rogers – this is a big deal for the designer who is also a CVFF Finalist. Celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross and Rihanna have recently been seen in his looks. Regina King’s shoes are Italian made by Malone Souliers.

We think Regina King was feeling the look as she was serving in this video that her stylists posted.

Second Annual 'Celebrate The Culture II' Celebrates Diversity In Hollywood Presented By PATRÓN Tequila

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Later in the evening, the actress switched out her heels for some black and brown oxford flats and the outfit is still hitting!

Beauties, we want to know what you think about this look – is it HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below and sound off in our comment section.

DON’T MISS:

#BlackGirlMagic: Regina King Inks First Look Production Deal With Netflix

GET THE LOOK: Zendaya Is Red-y For The Emmy Awards Serving Old Hollywood Hair Glam And It Cost Less Than $15.00 (Seriously!)

Billy Porter Getting Ready For The Emmys Is A Whole Mood

2019 Emmys Red Carpet

Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful At The 2019 Emmys

48 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful At The 2019 Emmys

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful At The 2019 Emmys

Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful At The 2019 Emmys

[caption id="attachment_3059386" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jeff Kravitz, Steve Granitz / Getty[/caption] The 2019 Emmys are underway, bringing us fabulous red carpet fashion from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. Black Hollywood came out to shine in bold colors to celebrate TV's biggest night and see who takes home the coveted Emmy statue. While HBO's Game Of Thrones leads the nominee list with 14 nominations, all eyes are on when Ava Duvernay's When They See Us, which landed nine nods. Beloved series This Is Us is up for "Outstanding Drama Series" and fan favorite Billy Porter is nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for his role in Pose. Niecy Nash sparkled in custom Christian Siriano, styled by Zerina. Regina King looked luminous in Jason Wu Collection. And the men didn't come to disappoint as well. Sterling K. Brown's debonair burgundy tux was a stand-out look on the carpet and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe stood out in a bold blue off-the-shoulders gown. And then, of course, there is Zendaya in a green sheer corset dress that literally shut the entire awards ceremony down. Get into all of the red carpet styles, below:

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Regina King Shows Out In A Money Green Suit For 2019 Emmy After Party [POLL] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close