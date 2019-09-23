Buckeye’s , Browns & Bengals Update

Another Week and another week of disappointment for the Browns and the Bengals neither team could win the game this past weekend even when the opposing teams handed them the game. Both teams had the chance to win the game in the last mins of the game and both teams came up short and failed to get the win. Thee Ohio State Buckeye’s on the other hand , DID THE DAMN THING!! Once again winning by more than 50!! Our Bucks look unbeatable with the biggest challenge coming this week against Nebraska. Currently the Browns and Bengals both have losing records Browns 1-2 , Bengals 0-3 AND OUR BUCKS ARE SITTING PRETTY AT 4-0 AND RANKED 5TH IN THE NATION!!!

