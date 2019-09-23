Buckeye’s , Browns & Bengals Update

Another Week and another week of disappointment for the Browns and the Bengals neither team could win the game this past weekend even when the opposing teams handed them the game. Both teams had the chance to win the game in the last mins of the game and both teams came up short and failed to get the win. Thee Ohio State Buckeye’s on the other hand , DID THE DAMN THING!! Once again winning by more than 50!! Our Bucks look unbeatable with the biggest challenge coming this week against Nebraska. Currently the Browns and Bengals both have losing records Browns 1-2 , Bengals 0-3 AND OUR BUCKS ARE SITTING PRETTY AT 4-0 AND RANKED 5TH IN THE NATION!!!
Best Of High School Football Columbus 2015
Best Of High School Football Columbus 2015
1. 14478605512599Source:Best Of High School Football 1 of 33
2. 14478605577261Source:Best Of High School Football 2 of 33
3. 14478605647816Source:Best Of High School Football 3 of 33
4. 14478605711129Source:Best Of High School Football 4 of 33
5. 14478605761921Source:Best Of High School Football 5 of 33
6. 14478605818693Source:Best Of High School Football 6 of 33
7. 14478605879852Source:Best Of High School Football 7 of 33
8. 14478605944401Source:Best Of High School Football 8 of 33
9. 14478606010139Source:Best Of High School Football 9 of 33
10. 14478606074438Source:Best Of High School Football 10 of 33
11. 14478606137815Source:Best Of High School Football 11 of 33
12. 14478606215137Source:Best Of High School Football 12 of 33
13. 14478606274501Source:Best Of High School Football 13 of 33
14. 14478606330153Source:Best Of High School Football 14 of 33
15. 14478606385537Source:Best Of High School Football 15 of 33
16. 14478606442912Source:Best Of High School Football 16 of 33
17. 14478594782495Source:Best Of High School Football 17 of 33
18. 14478595370162Source:Best Of High School Football 18 of 33
19. 14478595301221Source:Best Of High School Football 19 of 33
20. 1447859522305Source:Best Of High School Football 20 of 33
21. 14478595166339Source:Best Of High School Football 21 of 33
22. 14478595092608Source:Best Of High School Football 22 of 33
23. 1447859501181Source:Best Of High School Football 23 of 33
24. 14478594937255Source:Best Of High School Football 24 of 33
25. 14478594862888Source:Best Of High School Football 25 of 33
26. 14478595433496Source:Best Of High School Football 26 of 33
27. 14478595494961Source:Best Of High School Football 27 of 33
28. 1447859556542Source:Best Of High School Football 28 of 33
29. 14478595631952Source:Best Of High School Football 29 of 33
30. 14478595697022Source:Best Of High School Football 30 of 33
31. 14478595761079Source:Best Of High School Football 31 of 33
32. 14478595821708Source:Best Of High School Football 32 of 33
33. 14478595884264Source:Best Of High School Football 33 of 33
Buckeye’s , Browns & Bengals Update was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com