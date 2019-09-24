Following their 76-5 thrashing of Miami (OH), the Ohio State Buckeyes moved up a spot to No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Buckeyes, who now prepare for a road trip to Nebraska, rounded out the Top 5 which saw no changes in the front four with Clemson staying No. 1, followed by three Southeastern Conference teams: No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU.

Wisconsin, who beat Michigan 34-14, moved into the top 10 for the first time this season, landing at No. 8 in after a weekend during which seven ranked teams lost.

Clemson received 55 first-place votes from the media panel. Alabama had six and Georgia received one.

Auburn moved up a spot to No. 7 after beating Texas A&M 28-20 while Florida remained No. 9 and Notre Dame slipped three spots to No. 10 after losing 23-17 at Georgia.

AP Top 25 Poll:

1 Clemson

2 Alabama

3 Georgia

4 LSU

5 Ohio state

6 Oklahoma

7 Auburn

8 Wisconsin

9 Florida

10 Notre Dame

11 Texas

12 Penn State

13 Oregon

14 Iowa

15 California

16 Boise State

17 Washington

18 Virginia

19 Utah

20 Michigan

21 USC

22 UCF

23 Texas A&M

24 Kansas State

25 Michigan State

Ohio State No. 5 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 16 hours ago

