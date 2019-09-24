Sherri was Neicy Nash’s plus one to the Emmys and had a ball! She was so excited because it was the first time a designer gave her a gown to wear, but the catch was that she had to get a photo on the red carpet or she’d have to pay for it. Bouncers tried to keep her off of the red carpet because she wasn’t nominated, but she found a way to make it happen! She’s so glad because the gown is a mortgage payment.

Top Of The Morning: Sherri Talks About The Emmys was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: