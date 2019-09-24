CLOSE
Nicole Murphy Goes on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to Apologize for That Kiss!

Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy caused quite a stir when she was caught on camera back in the summer kissing director Antoine Fuqua, who happens to be married to Lela Rochon.

In case you have been spending time inside a cave for a while, here are some photos:

When she first apologized, a lot of the public were not buying it, especially the whole “family friend” explanation from Murphy.

Now, Murphy has appeared on the most ideal show to explain herself further on what happened in Italy between her and Fuqua – The Wendy Williams Show!

Here’s what The Grio had to say about her appearance with Williams:

During Tuesday’s appearance on Wendy Williams’ daytime talk show, she was full of remorse, reiterating, “It was a moment that should not have happened. I regret it and I apologized for it and I’m a human being.

She also added that ladies should do some “research” and later apologized directly on camera to Rochon.

Here is the entire segment below:

What do you make of Nicole Murphy’s appearance on ‘The Wendy Williams Show?  Have you forgiven her or naw?

 

