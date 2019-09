One of my good friends in this entertainment business in the capital city has to be miss Nina West, I was so excited when Nina was chosen to be on RuPaul’s Drag Race where Nina placed 6th and Nina won the title of Miss Congeniality. At this years Emmy’s Nina made history as the 1st person to walk the purple carpet in full drag Full Story Click Here

Posted 9 hours ago

