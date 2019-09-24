If you love home design shows you’ve probably noticed that there aren’t very many people of color on the shows. From the experts, to the clients, to the design teams, people of color are few and far in between. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with design boss Nikki Chu who sprinkles Black girl magic all over everything she touches.

Chu has been in the design industry for over 20 years and has done design for celebs like Karruche and Gabrielle Union. She has her own design show, home design line and even a school where you can learn design.

“I really had to create my own lane,” she explains. “Even though something doesn’t exist, I don’t believe that it can’t exist for me.”

Chu has a book available now called Top 15 Mistakes A #DesignBoss Would Never Make.

Inside Her Story With Nikki Chu ‘The Design Boss’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

