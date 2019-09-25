‘When They See Us’ Was Nominated For 16 But One Win Is Powerful

Congratulations are in order as Jharrel Jerome brought home the trophy for one of sixteen Emmy nominations that Ava DuVernay received for a film that’s success took even DuVernay by surprise. However some people were upset that they only won one out of sixteen nominations.
‘When They See Us’ casted a spotlight on the injustice handed to 5 young and through the film garnered them their due glory as The Exonerated Five, so you would think that only winning 1 award out of 16 would be shade to the enlightening of Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise. But Yusef Salaam doesn’t believe it was shade at all, as a matter of fact he thought the 1 win was powerful.
Listen to one of The Exonerated Five, Yusef Salaam, explain the power of 1 Emmy Award win for ‘When They See Us’ below.
Jharell Jerome Is The Breakout Star Of ‘When They See Us’
Jharell Jerome Is The Breakout Star Of ‘When They See Us’
1. Netflix FYSEE Scene Stealer PanelSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. Celebrities Visits SiriusXM - May 21, 2019Source:Getty 2 of 16
3. Celebrities Visit Build - May 21, 2019Source:Getty 3 of 16
4. "When They See Us" World PremiereSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. "When They See Us" World PremiereSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. "When They See Us" World PremiereSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. Teen Vogue's 2019 Young Hollywood Party Presented By Snap - ArrivalsSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. Teen Vogue's Young Hollywood Party, Presented By Snap - ArrivalsSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. 2019 Sundance Film Festival - "Selah And The Spades" PremiereSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. 2019 Sundance Film Festival - "Selah And The Spades" PremiereSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Roaming Red CarpetSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. Screening Of AT&T Audience Network's "Mr. Mercedes" - After PartySource:Getty 12 of 16
13. AT&T AUDIENCE Network Summer 2017 TCA PanelsSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. AT&T AUDIENCE Network Summer 2017 TCA PanelsSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. Netflix FYSEE Scene Stealer PanelSource:Getty 15 of 16
16.16 of 16
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
‘When They See Us’ Was Nominated For 16 But One Win Is Powerful was originally published on wzakcleveland.com